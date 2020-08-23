Sneak Peek: Adam's Murderous Memories Start to Resurface on The Young and the Restless

Mark Grossman

Adam (Mark Grossman) has disturbing dreams on The Young and the Restless. He confesses to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that his childhood memories are bubbling up from the surface.

Summer (Hunter King) spends some quality time with Kyle (Michael Mealor), but expresses she could be happier with the direction they're heading.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gathers the discerning ladies of Genoa City to test out her new business venture.

Check out the video clip below!