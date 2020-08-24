A Martinez

This week, A Martinez (Eduardo Hernandez) is heading back to Days of Our Lives. The actor previewed his character's explosive return to Salem in an Instagram post.

He shared:

I’ve played more problematic fathers than Eddie Hernandez — but not by much. [This week] he returns to Salem to blow up the lives of two of his children, harder and colder about it than when last we saw him, on his way to prison.

The children in question are Rafe (Galen Gering) and Gabi (Camila Banus). Both actors are set to exit the soap briefly before returning. Martinez added:

But to witness him now, forever on the run from his demons and still endangering everyone he claims to care about, it’s hard to muster a lot of sympathy for the dude. And yet, I do... maybe because it’s my job. And I always savor the chance to hit the stage with these fearless, steadfast actors.

Check out the full post below.