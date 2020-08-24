Allison Sweeney is "Coming Home Again" to Days of Our Lives for Longer Stint

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives fan favorite Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady) is sticking around for her longest stint on the show since 2014! Her current story arc, filmed before the pandemic, will conclude in September. According to Deadline, the actress will assume the role once again when DAYS resumes filming in September.

Executive producer Ken Corday said:

It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas. Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history and we are elated that she’s coming home again.

Sweeney's new stint on DAYS will see her on our screens from late 2020 through most of 2021. Sami will be engaged in a "emotional storyline" with daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).