Australia Pulls The Ellen DeGeneres Show from Airwaves

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will no longer be broadcast on Australia's Channel Nine amidst allegations of workplace toxicity and sexual harassment, according to Daily Mail Australia,

RELATED: Ex-"Ellen" Staffers Accuse Producers of Sexual Harassment

RELATED: Ex-"Ellen" DJ Tony Talks "Toxicity" While Execs Promise End to "Culture of Fear"

A spokesperson for Nine told the publication:

We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives.

The schedule change is effective as of August 24. Discussions for the upcoming season are said to be "ongoing." Asked to comment on the Ellen allegations, another rep told Daily Mail Australia: