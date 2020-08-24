Ellen DeGeneres Says She "Will Be Talking" to Her Fans

Ellen DeGeneres is planning on addressing recent controversies at her shows. In fact, she plans on speaking directly to her fans.

In a new video obtained by Daily Mail, a paparazzo asked about recent producer firings and a toxic workplace at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The comic responded:

I will be talking to my fans.

Will that come on the show? On social media? A major interview? According to Entertainment Tonight:

ET has learned that while there are no concrete plans of how DeGeneres will address the recent situation publicly, at this time the thought is that she will address it in some way on the show.

The chatfest's next season premieres on M