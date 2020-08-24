Garcelle Beauvais Tapped as New Co-Host of The Real

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais is joining the ladies of The Real as their new co-host. Beauvais, who is currently in her first season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is coming to the talk show on the heels of original co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley's exit, Variety is reporting.

In a statement to the trade paper, Beauvais said,

I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real.' My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Beauvais is best known for her roles on The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue, Tell Me a Story, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actress will also reprise her role alongside Eddie Murphy in the upcoming sequel, Coming 2 America, after being in the 1988 film.

The Real's executive producer Rachel Miskowiec stated on Beauvais joining the show,

We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table. Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin.

Season seven of The Real begins on September 21.