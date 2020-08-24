Chad Duell, Laura Wright, Katelyn MacMullen, William deVry

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) took the air out of the Nurses Ball on General Hospital. Her crime spree has Port Charles on edge.

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) hope Portia (Brook Kerr) has positive news about Brook Lynn's (Briana Lane) condition.

Michael (Chad Duell) calls the police to get help in the search for Wiley, while he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) tend to Monica (Leslie Charleson).

Watch the new GH promo below: