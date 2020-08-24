Steven Bergman Photography

Veteran soap actor Ian Buchanan sat down with Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast to look back at his venerable career. The former Duke Lavery also discussed the exciting new Instagram TV series, Enter Exit, he's working on with former General Hospital co-stars Finola Hughes (Anna), Marc Samuel (Felix), and Brooklyn Rae Silzer (ex-Emma).

He explained how GH superfan Matt Boren's childhood passion for Duke and Anna led to Enter Exit:

Our friend, Matt Boren, who we’ve known since I think he was about 12 or 13, his mom used to drop him off at Finola and I, we had a fan club lunch at a place called La Maganette, I believe in New York, and his mother would drop him off because he was a huge Duke and Anna fan. He would sit at the front. His feet didn't touch the floor and he’d sit there, swinging his legs and he’d ask the most extraordinary questions.

He added:

Fast forward several years, he came out to live here in California and we all be became friends. He and Finola have worked together on some things and I’ve never worked with him, although I’ve read everything and seen everything he’s ever done, and they had talked about maybe doing something for the three of us and that’s how it came about.

Buchanan also reflected on his stint at All My Children, in which he played Dr. Greg Madden, pioneer of Erica Kane (Susan Lucci)'s "unabortion." He said: