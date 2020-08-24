Kelly Thiebaud is back at General Hospital as Dr. Britt Wesbourne, reports Soap Opera Digest. She returned earlier in the year for a short stint, but SOD confirms the actress is sticking around for a bit longer this time.

Will Britt come home and convince Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) to reconcile with his dad (and her ex), Nikolas (Marcus Coloma)? Will she clash with the current Mrs. Cassadine, Ava (Maura West), in an epic showdown? Tune in to find out!