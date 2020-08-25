Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives newcomer Isabel Durant (Claire Brady) recently talked with Soap Opera Digest about her interpretation of the role. The part was last played by Emmy winner Olivia Rose Keegan.

Casting director Marnie Saitta only told Durant the role was a Claire recast after the actress got the job. Durant made the conscious choice not to watch Keegan's performances and instead rely on speaking to cast members and studying history to make Claire her own. She shared:

It’s a tough call as an actor because it can be a vicious trap. Olivia is Olivia and she’s brilliant. I sort of made the call that I would just listen to what people said. I would listen to how the character was and just do my best to find it within myself as the weeks went on. It was a welcome challenge and I feel like I was very supported before we shut down.

She learned about Claire and her family relationships by working with her co-stars, saying: