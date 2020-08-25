The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton (Liam) recently looked back on some of his favorite storylines with Soap Opera Digest. That discussion involved him reflecting on his surprising favorite storyline and one that really challenged him.

In 2016, Liam got amnesia and was whisked off to a cabin by archenemy Quinn (Rena Sofer). She called them Adam and Eve and the two fell into a weird kind of love. Clifton recalled:

The number one favorite storyline for me is, and I imagine always will be, the Adam and Eve storyline in the cabin with Quinn. I’ve always had a soap opera bucket list of wacky, crazy, soap opera shenanigans that people get to do, and one of them was to play a character that lost their memory. I was so excited because that’s one of the most challenging things to do as an actor—to pretend not know things that you know.

Another memorable plot happened when Liam faced off against dad Bill (Don Diamont) over Spectra Fashions. Clifton shared: