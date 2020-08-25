The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton Shares Surprising "Soap Opera Bucket List"
The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton (Liam) recently looked back on some of his favorite storylines with Soap Opera Digest. That discussion involved him reflecting on his surprising favorite storyline and one that really challenged him.
In 2016, Liam got amnesia and was whisked off to a cabin by archenemy Quinn (Rena Sofer). She called them Adam and Eve and the two fell into a weird kind of love. Clifton recalled:
The number one favorite storyline for me is, and I imagine always will be, the Adam and Eve storyline in the cabin with Quinn. I’ve always had a soap opera bucket list of wacky, crazy, soap opera shenanigans that people get to do, and one of them was to play a character that lost their memory. I was so excited because that’s one of the most challenging things to do as an actor—to pretend not know things that you know.
Another memorable plot happened when Liam faced off against dad Bill (Don Diamont) over Spectra Fashions. Clifton shared:
When Liam took over the company from Bill, that’s interesting because my memories of it are not fun and exciting and joyful. My memories of shooting that are actually quite uncomfortable. Liam and Bill are oil and water, and they always give each other a hard time and yes, they get into fights and they make up. But here, I really had to hate him. It was really hard to look don, who I love like he’s my real dad—I love him—so, to look him in the eye and hate him, it was very uncomfortable.