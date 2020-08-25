Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) spoke out recently on an episode of his Freddie & Alyssa podcast. The actor teased Sonny will leave town with Will Horton (Chandler Massey), possible to head up a new company in Arizona, and how he found out the news of his impending exit on a day he filmed some of his last-ever scenes.

Smith teased:

We revealed that we might be going to Arizona for me to nee the CEO of a company and I was really pumped about that storyline because if they do, if that’s what ends up happening and we go to Arizona, I think it’s so Sonny to want to do a project in honor of his mother to help the world. And I also think it's interesting that I [Freddie] have been really interested in artificial intelligence, AI, so when I was really talking about that in the Brady pub, it was really natural because I understand AI.

He and Massey found out the day they were leaving the show the day they were filming some of their final scenes. Smith shared:

So we found out that morning we got the script. We’re like, 'Oh, wow. We’re gone.' We do the Kiriakis mansion scene sets and we're done at like 9:30, talk to the producer briefly. He’s like, 'Yeah, it’s hard,' basically let us know we’re done, and then we were just chilling for two hours, chatting, talking, like, 'What the heck?' Like, 'Oh, wow,' like, 'This is it.' And then we had the Brady pub scenes but we didn’t want to stay for lunch; we wanted to get out of there and we had ten minutes and the whole Brady pub scenes, we went straight to tape on all of them, no notes, no nothing. We sat down and we were like, 'We want to go straight to tape,' and they’re like, 'Great.'

He also reminisced about Camila Banus (Gabi), with whose character Sonny and Will co-parent daughter Arianna. Of Banus, he commented:

It’s always great working with her, because she’s always just, like, on it and she lets us have it and I just love our dynamic

Watch the full episode below.