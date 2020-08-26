The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Shauna Is One Step Closer to Her Dream

Denise Richards, Rena Sofer

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finally returns to the Forrester homestead on The Bold and the Beautiful. Shauna (Denise Richards) has been waiting for this moment! She tells she missed him and wonders if he's okay.

Ridge, in all his wisdom, says, "My wife." Shauna confirms this fact for him and tells him he's home. Ridge looks at her warmly and extends his hand to her and whispers, "C'mon".

Shauna precedes him up the grand staircase to their room. Will Ridge give in and consummate their marriage or give her the bad news about his impending reunion with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)?

Oh, did I mention Quinn (Rena Sofer) pulling a Falwell, Jr. and watching it all from behind a half-opened door in the background? What! Too soon?

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!