BuzzFeed News Reports 'Ellen' Team Knew About Allegations Since 2018

BuzzFeed News, which broke many of the exclusive stories behind recent accusations of misconduct on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has an update. The digital outlet is reporting that producers on the talk show were aware of allegations of toxicity and harassment all the way back in 2018.

In the article, Krystie Lee Yandoli wrote:

One current and one former employee said a complaint was filed with an industry union in 2018 that alleged gender discrimination, including sexist remarks made by top producers.

A WarnerBros spokesperson confirmed that a complaint was made two years ago, but claimed "there is nothing new or noteworthy about this issue.” They added: