Justin (Wally Kurth) pops into the hospital on Days of Our Lives. He runs into Sami (Alison Sweeney) and asks about John's (Drake Hogestyn) condition. She informs him John had a seizure during surgery. Justin also asks about Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker), but they've already run off to spill some tea to Belle (Martha Madison).

Belle presses Nicole to just say what's on her mind. It doesn't take much for Nicole to tell her that Sami and John were NOT having a casual conversation when John collapsed. Nicole claims that Sami was giving John both barrels about the custody issue. Belle's confused by this information, as is Eric. He tries (not very hard) to get Nicole to back off this conversation. Belle presses harder and Nicole lets it all out about how Sami told John that he wasn't part of her family. Cue surprised Belle face.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) are kicking up their heels at a motel no-tell. They start getting hot and heavy.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) is decked out in black (even her hair) whilst sitting at Paige's (True O'Brien) grave. She rambles off some tender memories of the daughter she loves sooooo much. Paige hears these wonderful words and appears in the cemetery. Eve says, "Gasp!" and thinks her sweet Paigey has come back to her. Not really, she just came back to scold Eve from the great beyond.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are dressed to the nines just to hit up a local abandoned dorm room. Ciara thinks Ben wants to go back to school or meet someone. Cue suspenseful horror movie music as Ben admits they're in the dorm room where he strangled Paige. When Ciara questions why they went there, Ben tells her it's because someone wanted him to.

