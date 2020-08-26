Getting Gigs and Staying Busy: Here's What Soap Alums are Up to This Week

Author:
Publish date:
Christopher Sean

All My Children

  • Leven Rambin (ex-Ava/Lily) chatted with Just Jared about her new crime flick, The Big Ugly, and how she's surviving COVID-19

Ambitions

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital 

Guiding Light

  • Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) starred on Ozark season three; director Alik Sakharov talked all about his amazing acting to Deadline
  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) is headlining crime action-thriller Ida Red, per Deadline, which is filming in Oklahoma

One Life to Live

  • Crystal Hunt (ex-Stacy; ex-Lizzie, GL) is acting, writing, starring, and producing in Pure Flix's new comedy, Mood Swings 

Passions

The Young and the Restless

Related Stories