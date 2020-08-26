Getting Gigs and Staying Busy: Here's What Soap Alums are Up to This Week
- Leven Rambin (ex-Ava/Lily) chatted with Just Jared about her new crime flick, The Big Ugly, and how she's surviving COVID-19
- Brely Evans (ex-Rondell) will star in the upcoming UMC drama For the Love of Jason, along with Jackée Harry (ex-Lily Mason, Another World)
- Felisha Terrell (ex-Marilyn; ex-Arianna, DAYS) will appear in Amazon's upcoming thriller, Utopia
- Jennifer Landon (ex-Gwen) dished on her new role in Yellowstone, telling MEAWW all about playing Teeter
- Joanna Johnson (ex-Caroline/Karen) talked to the Los Angeles Times about the inspiration behind the "COVID-set romance" Love in the Time of Corona
- Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) nabbed the role of Nightwing in the new Gotham Knights video game
- Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco; ex-Nick, B&B) has resumed When Calls the Heart, sharing footage on Instagram of him dressed as a Mountie
- Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) starred on Ozark season three; director Alik Sakharov talked all about his amazing acting to Deadline
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) is headlining crime action-thriller Ida Red, per Deadline, which is filming in Oklahoma
- Crystal Hunt (ex-Stacy; ex-Lizzie, GL) is acting, writing, starring, and producing in Pure Flix's new comedy, Mood Swings
- Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) told Variety all about the rigorous COVID-19 screening in place for films...and how to kiss and avoid coronavirus!
- Natalie Zea (ex-Gwen) and husband/former on-screen love interest Travis Schuldt (ex-Ethan) launched a new podcast, Passions for Life, talking life, love, and soap operas
- Angell Conwell (ex-Leslie) is set to star opposite Vivica A. Fox in the new thriller Unthinkable, debuting in theaters this October. The flick won Best Film at the 2019 Santa Fe Film Festival
- Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.) and his brother, Trent, will produce an adaptation of the South Korean short film Time Agent
- Brytni Sarpy (Elena) is strutting her stuff on the seventh season of The Haves and the Have Nots
- Justin Hartley (ex-Adam; ex-Fox, Passions) will executive produce and star in in The Noel Diary, an adaptation of a novel of the same name, per Deadline