The Young and the Restless Recap: Phyllis Kicks Off Escape Club at The Grand Phoenix

Michelle Stafford

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) got her new business plan, Escape Club, off the ground on The Young and the Restless. She sent out personalized invitations promising indulgence and fantasy to the women of Genoa City. They gathered at the Grand Phoenix and were met with the promise that their favorite drinks would arrive soon.

Phyllis welcomed the crowd and explained how she planned each experience for each person based on their personality. She also hoped they would give her honest feedback.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) bonded over a spa night. The two dished about their rocky history, but acknowledged they can now call each other, girlfriends.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Traci (Beth Maitland) sat down together for New York City style high tea. They reminisced about Colleen and talked about Lily's working relationship with Billy.

Summer (Hunter King) spent the evening eating junk food, playing video games, and binge watching TV.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) found a grand piano in her room, where she played a song dedicated to . . . well, her of course!

And how did Abby (Melissa Ordway) and the others feel about their special night? Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!