Shauna (Denise Richards) is talking to Quinn (Rena Sofer) about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Quinn summarizes, "Bitter Brooke barges in, she becomes a total buzzkill. Tell me more!" Shauna's enjoying that Quinn is positively giddy over the latest chapter in the Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) saga. Shauna, however feels a wee bit bad considering Ridge is hurting.

Brooke defends her remarks about loving Bill to Ridge. She tells Ridge she loves him deeply, but has a fondness for Bill because they were married. She equates it to Ridge's feelings for Taylor. Ridge tries to say it's different because Taylor's the mother of his children, but Brooke sidelines that.

She further explains she asked Bill to leave. She doesn't want Shauna or Bill to come between them. Brooke questions how they were going to move forward and now he brings "this" up. She just doesn't get it. She wants to fight for their relationship. She eases his bruised ego by apologizing . . . again. She promises it's not the end for them.

