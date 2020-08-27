Bryton James Dishes on His "Young and Restless" Leading Ladies and Co-Stars

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon) is Dishing with Digest. He recently guested on Soap Opera Digest's latest podcast; in the interview, printed in the mag, he discussed working with some of his co-stars.

After joining the show in 2004, James bonded i future adoptive on-screen sister Christel Khalil (Lily). The pair had actually worked alongside one another as children on Family Matters, and their parallel lives continued as adults.

James reflected:

We just went through very important times in our lives together. Her getting married at a young age, having her son, I was right there. Same with me. I got married at a young age, too, and went through a separation. Just these very important times in our lives.

Devon's most popular on-screen pairing (so far, anyway!) has come with Hilary (played by Mishael Morgan, who now inhabits the role of Hilary lookalike and legal eagle Amanda).

What made "Hevon" such an acclaimed couple? James said that he and Morgan have similar personalities, plus the soap's writing made Hilary a fan favorite.

He explained:

I think how the show did such a great job at writing a character that was truly unpredictable and exciting and kind of cutthroat but at the same time, you always believed that she had a very genuine, sincere, good heart, that’s to Mishael’s talent. She’s an incredibly talented actress. That’s her soul, her spirit that came across.

Now, Devon is paired with Nurse Elena Dawson, played by James' real-life girlfriend, Brytni Sarpy.

Did he ever have worries about getting involved with a co-star? James said with a laugh: