On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The aftermath of Ridge and Shauna's wedding on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Philip returns on Days of Our Lives. Sami and Nicole face off over Sami's grandchild. Galen Gering, Camila Banus and Kassie DePaiva casting news.

General Hospital's Nurses' Ball returns, but the real drama was behind-the-scenes and not the performances. Nelle stabs Brooke Lynn. Taggart is alive!

Courtney Hope joins The Young and the Restless. Victoria sells off parts of Newman Enterprises to the men Victor hates most. The Sharon, Adam and Chelsea triangle is hard to watch.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

