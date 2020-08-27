The Bold and the Beautiful has been making headlines for its innovative measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 on set. Their tactics to imitate love scenes include using stand-ins or mannequins instead of actors. Denise Richards (Shauna) sat down with Kelly Clarkson to discuss the process of kissing her husband instead of a male co-star.

WATCH: The Bold and the Beautiful Works Its Mannequin Magic on Access Hollywood

Richards told Clarkson:

And any love scenes or anything kissing, they've asked us to have our husbands or our significant other, and so my husband [Aaron Phypers] has stepped in, which has been fun, you know, to have him on set for anything with, you know…even touching an arm or kissing or anything. So I’m really grateful that Aaron is able to come and it’s been fun for all of us to see everyone’s husbands and wives and on set.

Clarkson called having stand-ins "really cool" and noted it must be nice for actors to not have to pretend with their co-stars, instead having their real-life loves there. Richards added:

It’s been a lot of fun and when it’s any other actor, if we’re within eight feet of each other, we have to have a mannequin. So the mannequins are eyeline and the other actor is off camera, reading lines for us. So it’s been a lot of work for us, but it’s been so great and I’m just so grateful we’re able to even be back in production, ‘cause a lot aren’t.

Watch a clip of the interview below.