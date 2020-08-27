Drew Barrymore Talks "Doubt" Her Show Would Launch During COVID-19

It isn't easy to create a talk show host under normal circumstances, so imagine being Drew Barrymore trying to get a new show launched in the middle of a pandemic! The legendary actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight, where she explained she wasn't sure it would happen at all due to COVID-19, and explained how she got it done.

Barrymore stated,

Well, for a few months, I am not going to lie, there was a lot of tears. There was a lot of, you know, doubt that it would ever really happen, honestly. I don't know how to say it other than I think that I have learned that it is OK to really work hard towards an actual goal that may not be there. I don't believe it is ever a waste of time, it will come in handy, it will pay off at some point and I am glad that we just persevered even if it was incredibly uncertain that this show was going to be able to grow on-air.

What can viewers expect when The Drew Barrymore Show debuts on September 14? Barrymore explained,