Drew Barrymore Talks "Doubt" Her Show Would Launch During COVID-19
It isn't easy to create a talk show host under normal circumstances, so imagine being Drew Barrymore trying to get a new show launched in the middle of a pandemic! The legendary actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight, where she explained she wasn't sure it would happen at all due to COVID-19, and explained how she got it done.
Barrymore stated,
Well, for a few months, I am not going to lie, there was a lot of tears. There was a lot of, you know, doubt that it would ever really happen, honestly. I don't know how to say it other than I think that I have learned that it is OK to really work hard towards an actual goal that may not be there. I don't believe it is ever a waste of time, it will come in handy, it will pay off at some point and I am glad that we just persevered even if it was incredibly uncertain that this show was going to be able to grow on-air.
What can viewers expect when The Drew Barrymore Show debuts on September 14? Barrymore explained,
People are looking to have a different conversation. I think they are looking to if they are putting themselves out there, I assume, to reveal things about them that are not commonly known. I think it is really weird when people choose to do a profession but you can't know anything about me. It's like, well, you took the wrong job, it is fair game. Most people want to present their heart and humor, the same thing on this show.