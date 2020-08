Lucas Adams Checks Back In at Days of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

Just a few weeks after saying he couldn't confirm whether or not he is returning to Days of Our Lives, Lucas Adams is, indeed, returning to Salem as Tripp Dalton.

Soaps In Depth shared that the actor will reappear on DAYS, starting in September 2020.