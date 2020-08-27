Rosie O'Donnell on Ellen Show Controversy: "I Have Compassion"

Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres/Photos by PR Photos

Former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell is weighing in on The Ellen DeGeneres Show turmoil. O'Donnell, who headlined her own daytime talk show from 1996-2002, appeared on the Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast, where she discussed her thoughts on the allegations regarding DeGeneres allowing a toxic work environment at her daytime talk show.

The View's former moderator remarked, "You can't fake your essence," and stated:

That’s why I have compassion for Ellen [DeGeneres], right? I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.

Since Ellen began in 2003, O'Donnell has never been a guest on the show and many have wondered why. O'Donnell explained she's not down with being scared by her fellow comic. O'Donnell remarked: