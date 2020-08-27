Steven Bergman Photography

Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful) is opening up about her upcoming romantic storyline opposite Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton). She told Soap Opera Digest:

After everything came out about Thomas [Matthew Atkinson] and she saw his true colors, Carter was right there for her. He didn't say 'I told you so.' He was just there for her, and that stood out. It's like, 'Wow. He doesn't need validation. He's just a good guy.'

But what changes everything for Zoe, Barnes revealed, is seeing hunky Carter shirtless! She teased: