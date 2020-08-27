The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer Loves Playing "Scheming Quinn" Again

Steven Bergman Photography

Rena Sofer has recently gotten to play Quinn Fuller's bad girl side to the hilt on The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress is loving slipping into Quinn's dastardly heels again, gleefully telling Soap Opera Digest:

It has been a long time since I’ve been able to play ‘scheming Quinn’ and I’m really happy that I’m able to do that again. But you know, the biggest fear about playing ‘scheming Quinn’ again is that if Eric [John McCook] finds out, he’s going to be very angry and possibly kick her out of his home and out of his life. Now, even though that would be a great emotional story to play, I can’t imagine the thought of not working with John McCook.

Quinn's machinations have once again torn apart Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) by putting BFF Shauna (Denise Richards) in place of Ridge's "destiny."

But Quinn is proud of her schemes, leading Sofer to muse: