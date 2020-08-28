Alison Sweeney

As we begin our day in Salem, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) are discussing Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny's (Freddie Smith) plan to take Arianna Grace to Arizona. Gabi is upset and misses Stefan, which leads her to throw lips Jake's way. He is ALL UP INTO IT until he pulls away and says he just can't do this . . .

Side Note: Banus and Barash are still GOLD!

Over at Rafe's (Galen Gering) house, Eduardo (A. Martinez) is doing his best to convince his offspring they all need to get the hell out of Salem.

In court, Justin (Wally Kurth) is arguing for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to get custody of Allie's abandoned baby. Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney), defending herself because she's Samantha Gene, pops up and accuses Nicole of being a murderer! Nicole appears offended in a way that would make one imagine she has never so much as jaywalked. Samantha Gene looks at her quizzically and asks her if she has forgotten that she offed Deimos Kiriakis.

Side Note: I love when there are secrets that have faded into the background and pop back up at opportune times.

At Paige's (True O'Brien) shabby, dilapidated, murder dorm, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) bursts in to find Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) crying in a corner. He continuously apologizes to Hope, who really wants to know what in the name of neckties is going on!

