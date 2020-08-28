Here's What's to Come on the Live with Kelly and Ryan Season Premiere

Season 33 of Live with Kelly and Ryan will debut on Monday, September 7, according to E! News. That first episode, ""Live's Labor Day Cookout," will be filmed outside; Hilary Swank and singer Brett Eldredge will guest. Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, plus executive producer Michael Gelman, will share their favorite grilling recipes for Labor Day.

RELATED: WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Get Ready to Go "Live" This Fall

On Tuesday, September 8, Ripa and Seacrest head back to the studio (but without a studio audience). The first month of the new season will focus on "Live @Home," a segment focusing on home care, ranging from money-saving efforts to decorating advice.

Other guests set to appear next month will include Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, and Bethenny Frankel. The show's popular trivia game - plus its trivia dancers, broadcasting from home! - will also make a comeback.