Is the Last Blast gang reuniting on Days of Our Lives? Soaps.com reports that Heather Lindell, who played villainess Jan Spears from 2004 to 2005 and again earlier this year on the DOOL App, is returning to Salem.

No air dates have been announced yet, but fans of the early 2000s teen set on DAYS are in for a treat. After all, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), Belle (Martha Madison), and Shawn-Douglas (Brandon Beemer) are all back in town...