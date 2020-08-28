Kassie DePaiva Thanks Days of Our Lives Fans for Support as Final Scenes Air

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives bad girl Kassie DePaiva is grateful for the love and support fans are giving her as her final scenes as scheming temptress Eve Donovan air. DePaiva made the announcement on Twitter and gave thanks to DAYS head writer Ron Carlivati for Eve having "fun" in Salem and to her fans for joining her for all the shenanigans her character got into.

De Paiva tweeted,

DePaiva's co-star Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) weighed in and expressed her gratitude in working with her and for their friendship. Godfrey tweeted,

DePaiva responded soon after back to Godfrey with some admiration of her own by tweeting,