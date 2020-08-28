Marci Miller Returns to Days of Our Lives Next Week

As previously announced, Marci Miller is headed back to back to Days of Our Lives as Abigail. Now, Soaps.com has the exclusive date of her on-screen debut: and it's sooner than you'd think!

Abigail makes her grand return on Friday, September 4...around the time arch-nemesis Gabi (Camila Banus) briefly exits Salem. Will she happily reunite with Chad (Billy Flynn) and their family...or will Chad's new roomie, Gwen (Emily O'Brien), put a spanner in the works?