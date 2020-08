Another World/NBC

Marcus Smythe, who starred on Search for Tomorrow as Dane Taylor, has died at age 70. According to Crescenta Valley Weekly, the actor had been battling brain cancer for three years.

Soap fans may also remember Smythe from his stints on Another World as Peter Love (remember him on the witness stand?), Guiding Light as Gordon Middleton, and Port Charles as Dean Eldridge. Smythe is survived by his wife, two sons, and sister.