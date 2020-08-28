There's trouble on the horizon for The Young and the Restless' Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman). The actress recently spilled to Soaps in Depth, discussing the trauma the reunited couple will soon be facing on our screens.

With Adam recently realizing he killed A.J. Montalvo, his therapist ex-wife, Sharon (Sharon Case), has re-entered his life. Now, Adam's reignited connection with Sharon is threatening his relationship with Chelsea.

Egan said of "Chadam":

He goes to see Sharon for therapy and Chelsea’s like, ‘Uh uh. Anybody else. Not your ex-wife.’ She’s very threatened by that.

Egan herself is interested in revisiting Shadam vs. Chadam, saying: