The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Strikes Out When He Helps His Family

Eric Braeden

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) finds himself with problems, all in the name of family. Victor tries to help Adam, but it winds up blowing up in his face. Meanwhile, he tries to make amends with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Will Victor be able to put his family back together again?

Nikki: Genoa City's socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to warn Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), but will she listen?

Victoria: The corporate shark mixes a bit of business with pleasure. Will Victoria get burned?

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) defends rekindling his romance with his ex-wife Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Adam: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) starts to lose it. Watch for Adam to make a stunning announcement to his loved ones.

Chelsea: The fashion designer is trying to keep it all together but finally loses her patience. Watch for Chelsea to make a huge decision.

Noah: Nick and Sharon's eldest boy (Robert Adamson) takes a trip home while he's on his way to San Francisco for an art show. When Noah goes home, he runs into Adam at his mom's house and his not thrilled to see him there.

Noah lights into Adam for being there when Sharon (Sharon Case) arrives. Sharon is clueless about the tension between the two and heads upstairs due to being a bit tired from chemo. Once Sharon's out of sight, Noah tells Adam to hit the bricks and keep his distance from his mama.

Lola: The budding chef (Sasha Calle) starts to weigh her independence status. Watch for Lola to play a lil' hard to get.

Nate/Amanda/Devon: The good doctor (Sean Dominic) finds out some life-changing news. Watch for the legal ace (Mishael Morgan) to learn she's related to Hilary! How will this affect Devon? The brooding billionaire must break the news to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Will this latest discovery change things for the quad?

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Donny Boaz) is a bit shocked by a guest. Later, Chance has Adam's back.