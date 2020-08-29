The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Hops On the Chance to Return to Brooke's Bedroom

Don Diamont

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Bill (Don Diamont) leaps on the chance to get back together with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) bond.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Eric (John McCook) bond over Brooke's chaos.

Shauna (Denise Richards) moves into the Forrester digs.

Carter (Lawerence Saint-Victor) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) lock lips.

Hope (Annika Noelle) plays babysitter for Kelly . . . much to Steffy's chagrin.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) makes a decision . . . for now. I mean, it could totally change tomorrow.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) nudges Steffy towards speaking her truth.

Steffy bows up on Hope and accuses her of trying to steal her baby!