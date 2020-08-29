Days of Our Lives Promos: Salem Sees Big Returns; Xander and Philip Butt Heads

Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer, Heather Lindell

Salem will see an influx of returning residents on Days of Our Lives. Will Abigail (Marci Miller) have all of her marbles intact? Does Tripp's (Lucas Adams) return have anything to do with Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) baby? Brady (Eric Martsolf) comes home to be there for John's (Drake Hogestyn) recovery. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) has a sweet reunion with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). The entire Deveraux family is complete with JJ's (Casey Moss) homecoming. Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are caught off guard when they cross paths with Jan (Heather Lindell). And that's not everyone!

But, wait . . . there's more! DAYS has another promo . . .

Philip insults Xander (Paul Telfer), who has one way of shutting down his rival. Eli (Lamon Archey) is alarmed when he sees Lani (Sal Stowers) holding someone else's baby (ahem, another return!).

The judge is ready to render a ruling, but Eric (Greg Vaughan) is suspicious of Sami's (Alison Sweeney) next move. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) revisiting his personal interrogation room at the Salem PD. Shawn keeps up the department's policy on threatening those under suspicion.

Watch the new DAYS promos below: