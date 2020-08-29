Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jan Spears Returns to Wreak Havoc on The Last Blast Crew

Heather Lindell

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Victor (John Aniston) tells Xander (Paul Telfer) of Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) wishes to return to the helm of Titan.

Belle (Martha Madison) smacks into Philip.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) are surprised to find Tripp (Lucas Adams) in their home.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) tries her hardest to keep Chad (Billy Flynn) on her side.

Xander and Philip will act as Co-CEO's of Titan.

Abigail (Marci Miller) returns with a hankering for revenge.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) talk doc to doc about Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Jake (Brandon Barash) visits his buddy Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) at the police station.

Philip hangs out with Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Claire (Isabel Durant) trips over Tripp.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) returns to Salem to check in on John (Drake Hogestyn).

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) check in on Horton Square before hitting the road to Arizona.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) pets on Justin (Wally Kurth) after Will and Sonny hit the road.

Brady and Eric (Greg Vaughan) catch up on his time on the lam.

Samantha Gene and Lucas discuss Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) baby.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) bond with their fetus.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) gets up in Ben's face!

Marlena does some therapizing with Ben.

Ben begins to remember his torturous times with Eve (Kassie DePaiva).

Shawn and Belle run head first into Jan Spears (Heather Lindell).

Vincent (Michael Teh) has Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) and relays a key piece of the puzzle.

Eli figures out that Lani is still in touch with Kristen.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) finds out what actually happened to Ciara Alice.

Get ready, y'all. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Is. Back.