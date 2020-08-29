General Hospital Spoilers: Jax Is All Up In His Feelings For Carly

Ingo Rademacher

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) heaves a sigh of relief when everything turns out okay.

Carly (Laura Wright) reveal her true feelings . . . to Jax.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) continues to fret over Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Anna (Finola Hughes) gets an ugly phone call.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a sit down with Mike (Max Gail).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets closer to determining the identity of her long lost daughter.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) tries her best to show empathy.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) thinks he has a plan to solve everything . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Shockingly, Carly rethinks a spontaneous decision.

Shockingly, Michael (Chad Duell) is all nervous and doesn't know what to do about recent events.

Sonny makes plans for a day of happy happy joy joy!

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is having none of Sam's (Kelly Monaco) double talk.

Jax is all up in his feelings and wants to protect Carly.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) finds herself between a Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and a hard place.