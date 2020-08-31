Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is not one to give up so easily on his ex-wife, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Despite Nina moving on with Australian corporate raider Jax Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), Valentin is still determined to win his lady love back. In an interview with TV Insider, Stuart explains Valentin's feelings when it comes to Nina.

Why is Valentin so drawn to Nina? It goes back to when he first confided in Nina about his loneliness, isolation and physical abnormality. She’s witnessed his speech impediment. And she loved him all the more. He’s never been able to fathom not having her in his life. She’s the love of his life.

As Nina searches for her missing child, how will Valentin fit into this? According to Stuart,