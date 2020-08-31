Mariah Carey Shares Ellen DeGeneres Made Her Feel "Extremely Uncomfortable"
Amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and a toxic workplace at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mariah Carey is sharing her own experiences with Ellen DeGeneres. In a new profile in Vulture, the singer divulged how she felt when DeGeneres challenged her to reveal her pregnancy in 2008; she subsequently miscarried.
Carey said:
I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.
Carey explained that there is "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented."
She added:
But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?'
In 2011, Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe.