Mariah Carey Shares Ellen DeGeneres Made Her Feel "Extremely Uncomfortable"

Amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and a toxic workplace at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mariah Carey is sharing her own experiences with Ellen DeGeneres. In a new profile in Vulture, the singer divulged how she felt when DeGeneres challenged her to reveal her pregnancy in 2008; she subsequently miscarried.

RELATED: 'Ellen' Employees Now Get Five Paid Days Off

RELATED: Three 'Ellen' Producers "Part Ways" With Show

RELATED: Ex-"Ellen" Staffers Accuse Producers of Sexual Harassment

Carey said:

I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.

Carey explained that there is "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented."

She added:

But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?'

In 2011, Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe.