Major Crimes star Robert Gossett will appear on The Young and the Restless. The show's viewers may recognize him from Greenleaf and Crackle's The Oath, but Gossett starred on the sudser in 2007 as Incident Commander.

Is he returning to that role? According to Soap Opera Digest, Gossett, who also appeared on Passions as Woody Stumper from 2001-2004, will play Dan Szymborski. Szymborski will be an ally of Newman Enterprises and mix it up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Look for Gossett's scenes to air on Sept. 2.