Anne Heche and Jesse Metcalfe Join Dancing with the Stars' 29th Season

Steven Bergman Photography

Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky, Another World) and Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, Passions) are gearing up to face off against each other in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Us Weekly is reporting Heche and Metcalf are confirmed to compete, alongside former NFL tight end Vernon Davis and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. McLean revealed his participation on the show on Instagram by posting,

We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS.

Also joining the quad is The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The entire cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Sept. 2.

Season 29 begins on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 PM EST on ABC.