David Pfiel/Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan) will soon find his character in a pickle. The good doctor will undoubtedly be breaching some professional codes of conduct as he falls for patient Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But what is behind Steffy's growing addiction?

In a new interview with Australian publication TV Soap, Novlan was asked whether or not Finn has “formed any impressions” of Steffy’s family members. He hinted that constant family troubles and marital entanglements might have taken their toll. Of Finn's observations, he suggested:

Yes, I think he was analysing [sic] that and it all plays a part in Steffy’s story. There are many different types of pain, not just physical. The medicine that Steffy has bene taking relieves all types of pain under one umbrella and that’s the danger of it.

Perhaps the Forrester heiress is trying to hide her pain over her giving up baby Phoebe/Beth or her never-ending distress over the loss of Liam (Scott Clifton)?

Novlan has previously teased that wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin Ramirez) could act as a stand-in for love scenes with JMW. Now, things have moved one step forward. He dished that Ewell has "been cleared" to act as MacInnes Wood's stand-in for love scenes. Now, fans will just have to wait and see if "Sinn" has "some sparks and some chemistry," in Novlan's own words!