The Young and the Restless' Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair/ex-Hilary Curtis) is dishing a bit about whether her current and former characters are related. When Amanda finds out she and the late Hilary share the same blood type, questions abound.

Morgan told Soap Opera Digest:

Amanda had already decided she didn’t want to find out if she could be related to this person because at the end of the day, she can’t be a part of Hilary's life anyway and it could be just another big disappointment. But now, there’s this other thing, aside from them looking exactly alike, that speaks to the fact that Amanda and Hilary could possibly be related, so it’s almost silly of her to just ignore it.

Diving deep into her possible connections to Hilary means Amanda must reach out to Hilary's widower, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). And the connections don't stop there... Morgan teased:

Amanda tells him that when she was abandoned as a newborn, the authorities weren’t sure how many days old she was, so they guessed July 2 [was her birthday]. Devon and Amanda are both shocked when he says that Hilary’s birthday was July 1, so it’s another huge coincidence.

Amanda then asks Devon for something of Hilary’s to verify whether she and the late TV host share a DNA connection. What will the test reveal? Tune in to Y&R to find out!