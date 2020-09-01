Christel Khalil Discusses More Women in Power on The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless is responding to the #MeToo movement. How? By putting more women in power, says star Christel Khalil (Lily Winters).
The actress told Soaps In Depth:
I know that they are definitely planning to show more women in power. I think after the #MeToo movement, it’s like… that’s what’s so great about Y&R. We’re always keeping up with the times. And there has been a shift on the show to being more women in power. And they saw Lily as a part of that, which I’m very grateful for.
And putting Lily in a position of power is something new for the long-running character, Khalil said. She mused:
She’s doing a job that she’s been able to trailblaze on her own and create this new division and be a co-CEO which is a big deal for Lily because she’s never had that title before. And getting to work with Billy [Jason Thompson], somebody who has been kind of like a wild card, but they’ve really developed this great relationship. Just being able to be a part of this company and do something really big and different is exciting for Lily.