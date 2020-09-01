Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless is responding to the #MeToo movement. How? By putting more women in power, says star Christel Khalil (Lily Winters).

RELATED: WATCH: Christel Khalil Explains Why It Feels Like She's "Playing a New Character"

The actress told Soaps In Depth:

I know that they are definitely planning to show more women in power. I think after the #MeToo movement, it’s like… that’s what’s so great about Y&R. We’re always keeping up with the times. And there has been a shift on the show to being more women in power. And they saw Lily as a part of that, which I’m very grateful for.

And putting Lily in a position of power is something new for the long-running character, Khalil said. She mused: