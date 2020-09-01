On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

The Brooke, Ridge and Shauna triangle dominates The Bold and the Beautiful. Katie is done with Bill.

Sami and Nicole face off in court on Days of Our Lives. The Hernandez family flees Salem just as Gabi and Jake connect.

Carly and Michael rush off after Nelle on General Hospital. The DC crew really enjoyed GH this past week.

When did All My Children's Annie move to Genoa City? Chelsea is acting more like Annie than Chelsea on The Young and the Restless. Did Mark Grossman go to the Kim Zimmer school for acting? Should Sharon be involved in Adam's memories? The Summer, Kyle, Lola and Theo quad is snoreworthy. Should Summer be paired with Devon?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.