Steven Bergman Photography

Dominic Zamprogna is back on General Hospital as Dante, and he's loving it. But the actor needed a break after playing the law-enforcement agent for nine years, leading to his departure in 2018.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Dominic Zamprogna BACK at General Hospital

The Canadian star told Soap Opera Digest:

Leaving was a very difficult thing to do. But as an actor, and trying to be true to myself, it felt like the right thing at that time, for a number of reasons. Mentally, I was pretty toast. I wasn’t feeling like my work was, frankly, very good.

When he gets back to Port Charles, Dante will have to contend with ex-wife Lulu (Emme Rylan) having started a new romance with Dustin (Mark Lawson). Zamprogna joked:

I have met Mark. That’s all I have to say on the matter. Kidding! He introduced himself to me at the kids’ gymnastics [facility] where his kids go as well. He’s a great guy and adds a whole new element to what’s next for Lulu and Dante. Really, I couldn’t be happier for Desmond and Lulu [laughs].

Are you ready for this titillating triangle? Tell us in the comments!