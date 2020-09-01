Hollyoaks Will Air Hour-Long Episode Helmed by Black Talent

Hollyoaks is working on showcasing its Black talent, according to Digital Spy. As part of Channel 4's "Black Takeover Day" in 2021, the UK soap will air an hour-long episode solely written, directed, and produced by its Black talent.

RELATED: Hollyoaks Announces Plan to Combat Racism

RELATED: Hollyoaks Actors Discuss Systemic Racism On and Off Set

RELATED: Hollyoaks Star Rachel Adedeji Calls Out Soap for Racism

Hollyoaks' Black actors will be prominently featured in this episode, scheduled to air in autumn 2021, as well. At the forefront will be the fan-favorite Deveraux clan.

Channel 4 boss Ian Katz recently called Hollyoaks' approach to dealing with racism allegations "heartening." He told Metro UK: