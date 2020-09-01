Hollyoaks Will Air Hour-Long Episode Helmed by Black Talent
Hollyoaks is working on showcasing its Black talent, according to Digital Spy. As part of Channel 4's "Black Takeover Day" in 2021, the UK soap will air an hour-long episode solely written, directed, and produced by its Black talent.
Hollyoaks' Black actors will be prominently featured in this episode, scheduled to air in autumn 2021, as well. At the forefront will be the fan-favorite Deveraux clan.
Channel 4 boss Ian Katz recently called Hollyoaks' approach to dealing with racism allegations "heartening." He told Metro UK:
What happened in Hollyoaks was in many ways quite heartening, a number of people felt emboldened probably by the events of the last few months, to discuss the experiences they have had which were really concerning.
Lime [Pictures] reacted to that in the most open and self-critical way, thoroughly investigated all the claims that were made and has introduced really a quite ambitious and thorough action plan to tackle them, and I think everybody on the cast of Hollyoaks, and crew of Hollyoaks, feels they have responded with real seriousness and openness.