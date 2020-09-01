Michael B. Jordan on Chadwick Boseman's Passing: "I Wish We Had More Time"

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman Steven Bergman Photography

Michael B. Jordan breaks his silence on the recent death of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Jordan wrote a moving tribute to Boseman on Instagram, where he thanked him for "paving the way" for his career, which included his role on All My Children.

Boseman portrayed the role of Reggie Montgomery for a week on AMC, but was fired after he questioned the brass about the direction of the character. According to Boseman, Reggie was to be an angry black man with a short temper in awe of gang life. Jordan went on to play the role from 2003-2006.

In Jordan's post he stated,

One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.

